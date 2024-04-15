Nick Keyko: DocuSketch Welcomes Robert Harrell as VP of Product Innovation

LAKELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / DocuSketch, a leading provider of process optimization solutions for the North American property restoration industry, proudly announces the appointment of Robert Harrell as the new Vice President of Product Innovation. With a proven track record of driving product excellence and innovation, Harrell brings a wealth of experience to the DocuSketch team.

Robert Harrell, VP Product Development at DocuSketch

Robert Harrell

Prior to joining DocuSketch, Harrell served in key leadership roles at renowned firms, including Verisk, ATI Restoration, and USAA. His expertise within the insurance industry will be instrumental in advancing DocuSketch's commitment to revolutionizing the property restoration industry landscape through cutting-edge solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Robert to the DocuSketch team," said Ralf von Grafenstein, Founder & CEO of DocuSketch. "His visionary leadership and deep understanding of product innovation will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our offerings and driving continued growth and success for our clients."

In his new role, Harrell will spearhead the development of next-generation products and solutions aimed at empowering property restoration companies to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"I am honored to join DocuSketch at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Harrell. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to accelerate innovation and deliver transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of the property restoration industry."

About DocuSketch:

?Having successfully streamlined and processed over 750,000 insurance claims within the restoration industry, DocuSketch stands as one of the industry's largest and most rapidly expanding software vendors. DocuSketch takes immense pride in serving a user base exceeding 20,000 restoration professionals, which includes the trust of eight out of 10 of the largest restoration businesses. Our customers confidently rely on DocuSketch's intuitive all-in-one product suite including advanced features such as 3D imagery, technology-enhanced sketching and scoping, and a proven service to generate insurance-compliant claims.

https://docusketch.com

Contact Information

Nick Keyko

Vice President of Marketing

nick.keyko@docusketch.com

(863) 276-4676

SOURCE: DocuSketch

View the original press release on newswire.com.