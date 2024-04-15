Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended February 29, 2024.

"Following substantial investments to elevate our product development processes in the latter half of the previous year, we are now bolstering our marketing efforts to harmonize with our product and business development strategies," stated Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "During the initial months of fiscal 2024, we've observed significant growth, particularly within the independent record label sector, culminating in an overall growth rate of approximately 10%. Our focus remains on achieving even greater revenue growth through these strategic investments in marketing and product development, strategically positioned to fuel our expansion into new markets."

Financial Highlights

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023

Currency adjusted revenue grew by 9.0% (9.7% unadjusted)

Independent record label revenue saw a 10.3% increase globally

Adjusted EBITDA -$0.05 million

During the second quarter of the fiscal 2024, under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 137,300 shares for a total cost of $0.14 million.

FY2024 vs FY2023

Currency adjusted revenue grew by 9.9% (11.5% unadjusted)

Independent record label revenue saw a 15.6% increase globally

Adjusted EBITDA $0.3 million

During the first half of the fiscal 2024, under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 309,300 shares for a total cost of $0.31 million.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended February 29, 2024.

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in verbal questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 835 2205 8363

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access to the webinar video stream and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)







Three months ended



Six months ended







February 29, 2024



February 28, 2023



February 29, 2024



February 28, 2023





























Service revenue $

986,338

$ 899,042

$ 2,141,140

$ 1,919,779





















Cost of revenue

















Hosting costs



32,383



25,526



60,656



53,485

Internal engineering support



12,926



12,883



29,996



25,453

Customer support



73,247



73,008



169,975



144,236

Third-party and transactions costs



16,790



15,177



38,137



32,867





135,346



126,594



298,764



256,041 Gross margin



850,992



772,448



1,842,376



1,663,738







86.3%



85.9%



86.0%



86.7%

Operating expenses







-









General and administrative



205,255



175,345



353,147



338,406

Sales and marketing



285,001



258,300



500,858



432,526

Product development



419,183



312,904



727,730



576,330

Depreciation and amortization

87,026

35,952

168,124

72,331



996,465

782,501

1,749,859

1,419,593 Income (loss) from operations



(145,473 )

(10,053 )

92,517



244,145





















Other income

















Interest and other income

15,461

8,777

26,987

16,445 Net income (loss) before income tax $

(130,012 ) $ (1,276 ) $ 119,504

$ 260,590

Current income tax expense

-

-

-

(3,600 ) Net income (loss) $

(130,012 ) $ (1,276 ) $ 119,504

$ 256,990

Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,341

(18,922 )

(10,351 )

(111,406 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $

(127,671 ) $ (20,198 ) $ 109,153

$ 145,584





















Net income (loss) per common share

















Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.03



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic



9,842,720



10,122,261



9,926,627



10,122,261

Diluted



10,107,554



10,122,261



10,191,461



10,122,261























DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





February 29,

2024



August 31,

2023





(unaudited)



(audited)

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents $

1,539,685

$ 2,002,769

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $38,436

(August 31, 2023 - $41,331)



634,465



432,501

Other receivables



63,750



58,519

Prepaid expenses



40,297



72,014

Deposits

32,174

32,214 Total current assets



2,310,371



2,598,017













Property and equipment, net



531,853



642,207

Intangible assets, net



872,752



645,474 Total assets $

3,714,976

$ 3,885,698











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current









Accounts payable $

101,067

$ 110,203

Accrued liabilities



294,031



267,144

Deferred revenue

19,304

34,710 Total current liabilities

414,402

412,057 Total liabilities

414,402

412,057











Commitments and contingencies



-



-













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9,787,310 shares (August 31, 2023 - 10,096,610 shares)



9,787



10,096

Additional paid-in capital



8,960,760



9,242,671

Accumulated deficit



(5,184,863 )

(5,304,367 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(485,110 )

(474,759 ) Total stockholders' equity

3,300,574

3,473,641 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,714,976 $ 3,885,698

