Study suggests GenAI-driven integration and automation enables increased productivity and sales revenue, and a better customer experience

Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced findings from its Boomi Discovery Report, commissioned by 451 Research.1 The report, based on perspectives from 650 business and IT leaders across a broad range of industries, outlines how enterprises are using Generative AI (GenAI) to integrate systems and automate processes, and how this has helped their business operations as a result.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240415795607/en/

Boomi Discovery Report Reveals More Than Half of Enterprises Invest in GenAI for Integration and Automation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Every business is grappling with growing digital fragmentation from application sprawl and disconnect between departments, to rising costs and skills shortages. GenAI delivers the promise of more efficient and cost-effective operations and improved customer and employee experiences, but only for businesses that embrace it.

According to the Boomi Discovery Report, organizations are seeing GenAI's immediate impact on integration. More than half of respondents (55%) said GenAI was very important for integrating data, applications, and processes. Moreover, the global drivers of AI adoption included increased productivity (which 44% of executives cited), increased sales and revenue growth (40%), and improved customer experience (39%).

However, respondents acknowledged the complexity that's often associated with integration. Many times, integrating data and systems can bring challenges that prompt security and privacy concerns (42%), data quality and availability challenges (42%), and model training, accuracy, and reliability (31%). According to the report, 90% of respondents agree that GenAI has the potential to improve the speed and quality of the development and automation of data, application, and process integrations.

"The ability to seamlessly integrate and automate business processes has long been a top priority for many enterprises," said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. "As organizations scale and continue to navigate unforeseen business challenges, it will become more difficult to keep track of all the data, technology, and processes necessary to achieve business goals. Generative AI can be a powerful tool for today's enterprises, streamlining valuable integration and automation practices and freeing IT teams to focus on innovation. Finding ways to leverage GenAI effectively is the next business prerogative. Boomi is not only helping get businesses ready for it, but also leading the GenAI charge in the integration and automation space."

Additional key findings from the report include:

IT leaders have more trust in GenAI than business leaders: IT CxOs have a higher rate of trust 82% either "completely" or "somewhat" trust the output of GenAI, versus 63% of business CxOs.

IT CxOs have a higher rate of trust 82% either "completely" or "somewhat" trust the output of GenAI, versus 63% of business CxOs. Accuracy and consistency are major factors driving trust in GenAI: More than half of business leaders (57%) cited accuracy and quality of AI outputs as a factor in their trust of AI. Just under half (48%) cited consistency and reliability as an AI trust factor.

More than half of business leaders (57%) cited accuracy and quality of AI outputs as a factor in their trust of AI. Just under half (48%) cited consistency and reliability as an AI trust factor. Enterprise execs see tremendous value in GenAI: Leaders cited improved process accuracy and consistency (38%), cost reduction (38%), innovation and creativity (34%), streamlined operations (31%), optimized resources (28%), and enablement of competitive advantage (27%) as top potential benefits for leveraging GenAI.

Leaders cited improved process accuracy and consistency (38%), cost reduction (38%), innovation and creativity (34%), streamlined operations (31%), optimized resources (28%), and enablement of competitive advantage (27%) as top potential benefits for leveraging GenAI. GenAI has widespread value for integrations: All respondents believe that virtually any type of integration would benefit from GenAI-assisted integration platforms.

"Integration and automation are the foundation upon which enterprises build business agility," said Matt McLarty, CTO at Boomi. "However, integrating and automating systems isn't always easy. This is why it pays off to have a unified approach for both. With a unified platform, powered by AI technology, enterprises can gain the advantages of comprehensive integration and automation while mitigating unwanted complexity."

For more information on the 2024 Boomi Discovery Report, click here.

Additional Resources

Learn more about the Boomi platform

Follow Boomi on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi's award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

© 2024 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Methodology

The findings presented in this report draw on a survey fielded in North America and Europe in Q4 2023. The survey targeted 650 business and IT decision-makers/influencers in companies ranging in size from under 100 to over 25,000 employees, and $2 million to over $10 billion in annual revenue. The study prioritized respondents with intimate knowledge of automation and integration technology across a broad range of diverse industries asking them about their perception of, and propensity to use, AI technologies of various types, but more specifically about their use of GenAI. The job descriptions of respondents were a mix of executives ranging from Analyst/Manager grade to C-level Executives. This report also draws on contextual knowledge of additional research conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

1Source: The Impact of AI on Enterprise Integration and Automation, 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Boomi, 2024. All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240415795607/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Kristen Walker

Global Corporate Communications

kristenwalker@boomi.com

+1-415-613-8320