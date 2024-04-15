Allied Universal Appoints Deanna Steele Chief Information Officer for North America

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced that Deanna Steele has joined the company as chief information officer for North America.

Steele will provide visionary leadership and hands-on management of IT initiatives, creating substantial business value. In the role she will focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, supporting growth, integrating acquisitions and optimizing artificial intelligence across the company's operations in North America.

"We are very excited to have Deanna join our team. Her background and experience in leading technology teams to drive transformation across large enterprises make her a perfect fit for our organization," said Mark Mullison, Allied Universal chief technology officer. "Deanna is a great addition to our dynamic, hard charging team and demanding culture and will add tremendous value to the organization now and into the future."

Steele is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of leadership experience in global and domestic consumer and digital business, retail, B2B, product and professional services. She served as chief information officer for Advantage Solutions, J. Jill and Ingram Content Group, leading technology teams through growth, transformation and product innovation. Most recently, she served corporate clients at consulting firm AlixPartners, focusing on technology operating models, process efficiency and cost optimization. Steele also has led technology initiatives in organizations with highly distributed workforces emphasizing automation and scalability via technology enablement. She received a bachelor of science degree in business management from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Allied Universal and am honored to be a part of the company's journey forward," Steele said. "I am committed to building teams and culture, and positively leading and developing people. I consistently drive to understand and improve the client/customer experience focusing on scalability, ease of use and efficiency through leveraging data, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and insights-based services."

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on accesswire.com