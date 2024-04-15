Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company" or "Intellabridge"), a financial technology company, is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued the Company a revocation order dated April 12, 2024 granting full revocation of the cease trade order previously issued by the OSC on May 6, 2022 (the "CTO") and the reciprocal cease trade orders issued by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") and the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC").

The OSC, as principal regulator, previously issued a cease trade order against the Company on May 6, 2022 and the ASC and BCSC concurrently cease traded the Company on May 6, 2022 pursuant to statutory reciprocal orders under the Securities Act (Alberta) and the Securities Act (British Columbia), respectively. The CTO was issued against the Company due to the Company's failure to file its certification of annual filings, annual audited financial statements and annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Applicable CD Filings").

The Applicable CD Filings were subsequently filed by the Company on July 28, 2022, as amended and restated on October 4, 2023, and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. As of the date hereof, all continuous disclosure documents of the Company required to be filed by the Company pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations as of the date hereof have been filed by the Company and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company confirms that, since May 6, 2022, there have been no material changes in the business, operations or affairs of Intellabridge that have not been disclosed by news release and/or material change report and filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Pursuant to the revocation of the CTO by the OSC, the reciprocal cease trade orders issued by the ASC and the BCSC are concurrently revoked, and the trading in, and acquisition of, securities of the Company is no longer prohibited.

The Company has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to have the suspension of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE lifted. The Company will provide a further update to shareholders in respect of the Company's trading status on the CSE in due course.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance with a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on the Karma impact finance product, visit www.getkarmacard.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY

CORPORATION

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "plan", "due course", "possible", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the CSE. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205513

SOURCE: Intellabridge Technology Corporation