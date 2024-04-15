Findings spotlighted in oral presentation at the 5th annual World Congress of Cutaneous Lymphomas meeting in Pasadena, CA

On Friday, 12th April, 2024, Professor Julia Scarisbrick of University of Birmingham presented interim findings from the Kyowa Kirin, Inc. (Kyowa Kirin, TSA: 4151)-sponsored study, "Real-World Observational Study of Mogamulizumab in Adult Patients with Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome (PROSPER)", a prospective observational study evaluating the real-world impact of mogamulizumab on disease symptoms and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in patients with these subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

CTCL is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that most prominently affects the skin, presenting as patches, plaques, tumours, or reddening of the entire skin, and may be associated with severe itching. In a proportion of cases, the disease may spread to the lymph nodes, blood, and/or other organs.

In the current interim analysis, symptom scores (mean) were reported for 20 adult patients with relapsed or refractory disease (8 MF; 12 SS) over their first 16 weeks of mogamulizumab treatment. Prior to treatment initiation, patients reported their symptom burden using a 1 10 numeric scale. At baseline, skin itch scored highest (6.6) followed by skin redness (6.2), flaking skin (5.9) and skin pain (4.0). Additionally, over half of patients reported having sleep problems either "frequently" or "every night" while 47% reported difficulties regulating body temperature "frequently" or "always".

Improvement in all symptoms was reported within 4 weeks of treatment initiation and by week 16, symptom severity had decreased considerably with the greatest improvement seen in skin redness (-2.9) closely followed by skin itch (-2.7), flaking skin (-2.5) and skin pain (-2.2). Of note, the proportion of patients reporting sleep problems or difficulties regulating body temperature either "frequently" or "always" decreased to less than 20%.

"We know that CTCL patients not only suffer from the stress of a cancer diagnosis, but that these stresses are compounded by painful, red, scaly, and itchy lesions, tumours, and varying levels of discomfort," says study principal investigator, Prof. Julia Scarisbrick of the University of Birmingham. "The PROSPER study is helping us understand these burdens better and the impact mogamulizumab may have on patients' symptoms and quality of life."

