Mahindra & Mahindra Group's renewables unit, Mahindra Susten, will develop a 150 MW hybrid wind-solar project in India for offtake by commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. The total project cost is about INR 12 billion ($143. 7 million). From pv magazine India Mahindra & Mahindra Group said this week that it will install a 150 MW hybrid solar-wind project in India. It said that its renewables division, Mahindra Susten, will develop the INR 12 billion project, with Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan serving as a strategic investment partner. The installation will include 101 MW of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...