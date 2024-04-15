Anzeige
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Mestro AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Mestro AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Mestro AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   MESTRO   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017071020
----------------------------
Order book ID: 242657   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be April 29,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
