Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - This year, the Dream Fund Grant program remains dedicated to nurturing the flourishing potential of Black female-owned businesses across Canada, with the program launching on April 15, 2024. Since 2022, SheaMoisture has recognized and awarded 10 Black female entrepreneurs in Canada and their businesses within the beauty and wellbeing sectors with financial grants and educational resources to enhance their business acumen and growth potential.

Once again, SheaMoisture is committing a total of $50,000 with five (5) $10,000 cash grants awarded to five Black female entrepreneurs. In addition to the grants, recipients will gain access to personalized coaching, mentoring, and ongoing support for six months by reputable Canadian Black business professionals who are leaders in their industries.





SheaMoisture Canada's Dream Fund 2024 Promotional Image

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9661/205389_8682a1b1b4e90989_001full.jpg

SheaMoisture's purpose-driven model continues to fuel the investments made in the Black community, aimed at closing the racial wealth gap by helping Black businesses thrive. Beyond the financial grants provided through the Dream Fund, SheaMoisture consistently prioritizes small Black-owned businesses in Canada across all its marketing initiatives, events, and partnerships, ensuring that Canada's Black business communities are centered and highlighted. In 2024, this support has extended to brand new programming with the launch of Shea & Champagne: A Networking series by SheaMoisture providing inspirational spaces of belonging for Canada's Black female entrepreneurship community to network and learn from one another. February's Shea & Champagne inaugural event held in Toronto brought together past Dream Fund winners (Shakera Martin of Carnival Spice, Anita Grant of Hello Hair, Kristina Knox of Arbre, Monique Pitt of Gyallivant) and other notable changemakers and entrepreneurs: Nicole Antoine, Adeela Carter, Shannae Ingleton, Andria Barrett, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, and Lily Yange.

Maureen Kitheka, Marketing Lead of SheaMoisture Canada, has been a pivotal force in scaling the brand's impact to new heights and solidifying the support within Black entrepreneurship communities. Kitheka also underscores the significance of community initiatives for uplifting and empowering women in Black communities:

"It's not every day that we see Black female entrepreneurs recognized for their contribution and dedication to enrich their families, neighborhoods, and communities. At SheaMoisture, our mandate is to serve the Black communities with nourishing, no-compromise products; we are very keen on investing in the richness of Black businesses and specifically creating access to new possibilities for Black female entrepreneurs as they scale their ventures. There's so much to be done to ensure that they are empowered to keep thriving, and we are proud to be doing our part," says Maureen Kitheka.

SheaMoisture continues its collaboration with the Diversity Agency for the third consecutive year. In 2024, the partnership aims to provide ongoing guidance and support to the winning Black female entrepreneurs and to further spotlight Black excellence for another year through offering ongoing business resources.

Andria Barrett, Founder of the Diversity Agency, remarks, "I am honoured and proud to be back working on the Dream Fund for another year. We know that most Black women self-fund their entrepreneurial endeavours. We receive applications from across the country, from women in a wide variety of industries. It is such a good feeling to know that we're part of helping someone achieve their entrepreneurial dreams."

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications by May 31st, 2024, comprising of both written and video components describing the unique aspects of their businesses and their capacity to foster growth within their community. The selection of winners will be conducted by a panel of Black business experts curated by The Diversity Agency, supplemented by a community voting process. SheaMoisture remains steadfast in its mission to inspire Black women worldwide to pursue their dreams through tangible, real-world initiatives.

For information on submitting applications, click here:

https://unileverpromos-ca.wyng.com/SheaMoistureDreamFund2024

###

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rihana Mohamed, Associate Account Manager, LANGTON - rihana@langtonpr.com

Daniel Pillai, President/CEO, LANGTON - daniel@langtonpr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205389

SOURCE: Langton