Activated Carbon Filters Market to Reach 2.6 billion, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increasing demand for clean breathing air and safe drinking water, along with the growth of new filtration technologies is fueling the growth of the activated carbon filters market.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Activated Carbon Filters Market by Carbon Type (Granular Activated Carbon and Powdered Activated Carbon), End User (Residential, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverages), and Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, activated carbon filters market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The activated carbon filters market is driven by factors such as increasing air and water pollution, strict government regulation, and industrial growth. However, the high initial cost restricts market growth. Moreover, the growing healthcare sector is a growth opportunity in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $1.6 billion Market Size In 2032 $2.6 billion CAGR 5.3 % No. Of Pages In Report 258 Segments Covered Carbon Type, End User, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Increasing Air And Water Pollution Strict Government Regulation To Control Emission Industrial Growth Opportunities Growing Healthcare Sector Restraints High Initial Cost Availability Of Alternatives In The Industrial Sector

The granulated active carbon segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on carbon type, the granulated active carbon segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than three-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032. Granulated activated carbon (GAC) is the primary choice to produce activated carbon filters for wastewater treatment. GAC's ability to absorb a wide range of pollutants, including organic toxins and chlorine, makes it a popular option in municipal water treatment facilities and domestic water filtration systems.

The industrial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than three-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. Activated carbon filters are being adopted by industries for their efficient solutions for reducing emissions and cleaning process water, harmonizing with worldwide initiatives to decrease environmental impact. Customizing activated carbon filters for specific industrial applications such as gas filtration in the manufacturing sector or sewage treatment in the chemical industry is gaining attention.

The B2B segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the distribution channel, the B2B segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than three-fourths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing integration of digital technologies in B2B sales processes, facilitating efficient online transactions, order tracking, and streamlined communication between manufacturers and distributors is fueling the growth of the B2B distribution channel.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, as well as the strict rules enacted by several nations to combat air and water pollution, is fueling the growth of activated carbon filters in Asia-Pacific. The region's fast development and urbanization lead to increased concerns about air quality, pushing demand for effective air filtration systems that use activated carbon filters.

Leading Market Players:

Ecolab

WesTech Engineering, LLC

3M

CPL Activated Carbons

Lenntech B.V.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

General Carbon Corporation

Chemietron Clean Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Sereco Srl

TIGG LLC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the activated carbon filters market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

