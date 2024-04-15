Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Releases Corporate Update Letter To Shareholders

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce that the Company has released the follow Letter to Shareholders:

Letter to Shareholders

April 15, 2024

Ref: Corporate Update

Valued Greene Concepts Shareholders,

Everyone at Team Greene would like to thank shareholders for your continued support and interest in our Company's growth. We know many shareholders also have great interest in all of the exciting events that are on the near term horizon for the Company.

As part of our update, Team Greene has been extremely busy preparing for our roll out of Be Water with Walmart. The preparation for the rollout has been an intensely arduous process yet one of the most rewarding journeys for our Team as we prepare our systems, staff, and operations to satisfy Walmart's vendor requirements. We are quickLy nearing the time when Be Water will begin showing up on Walmart shelves.

Our gallon line business is also near launch and will make an incredibly positive impact on the Company. We are very pleased with the progress being made on the gallon line rollout. The launch will have an exciting and positive impact for both shareholders and revenues for the Company.

Additionally, we would like to report that the response to the availability of our Be Water 6-pack to both retailers and consumers has been nothing short of amazing and we anticipate that interest and growth to continue long-term.

We invite you to forward any ideas, suggestions, or connections you may have to our Corporate e-mail address:IR@greeneconcepts.com. Additionally, please review our public communications through our press releases, social media and on our INKW OTC Markets page for additional information.

Thank you,

Lenny and Team Greene

/s/ Lenny Greene, President

