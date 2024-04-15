Anzeige
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Yum! Brands: How CEO Shannon Hennessy's Background Prepared Her to Lead The Habit Burger Grill

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Originally published on Women in Retail

In this episode of Women in Retail Talks, Women in Retail Leadership Circle Co-Founder Melissa Campanelli interviews Shannon Hennessy, CEO of The Habit Burger Grill, quality made-to-order food and a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. Listen in as Hennessy provides an overview of The Habit Burger Grill business (1:00), her career journey (2:30), and the importance of having financial strategy experience to prepare for a chief executive role (5:30). She shares her vision for company growth (7:10) and the leadership lessons she's learned during her career (9:25).

Click here to continue reading on Women in Retail

Photo courtesy of Women in Retail

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

