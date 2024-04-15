Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NKPH) Purchased the Technologies for Three Drugs in Tablet Form and One Dietary Supplement

HENDERSON, Nev., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: NKPH) announces the purchase of four technologies for production of three generic drugs in tablet form and one dietary supplement. The acquisition includes full dossiers for each product, which will allow NKPH to quickly register them for sale once the company has finalized the branding of each.



The technologies, which were purchased through NKPH's subsidiary, Nika Europe Ltd., have a proven market track record, as each of them satisfy an important health need of the population. The positive effect of each may be summarized as follows:

VINPOCETINE 10mg is clinically tested and has been used for over thirty years for the treatment of stroke, dementia, and other brain disorders due to its neuroprotective abilities. Vinpocetine enhances memory and brain metabolism whilst increasing oxygen transportation to the tissues and blood circulation in the brain; it reduces peripheral vascular resistance and unhealthy blood viscosity. Vinpocetine significantly increases the resiliency of brain cells to lack of oxygen.

MENTHYL VALERATE 60mg is an over-the-counter drug with a positive effect on the central nervous and cardiovascular systems. Due to its soothing properties, it is generally used in people who are subject to daily stress, suffering from insomnia, or with anxiety disorders. Menthyl Valerate is also used as symptomatic treatment of kinetoses and neurovegetative dystonias.

METAMIZOLE SODIUM 500mg is an antipyretic and analgesic drug most commonly used to relieve pain resulting from headaches, surgery, toothache, muscle aches, menstrual pain, etc. Metamizole Sodium is also used against fever on its own or as part of complex therapy of acute inflammatory diseases of the upper respiratory tract, tracheitis and tracheobronchitis, infectious diseases.

TRIBULUS TERRESTRIS HERBA EXTRACTUM SICCUM 250mg is a dietary supplement that is used in complex therapies for men suffering from reduced libido, impotence, male infertility, lipid metabolism disorder or in women with climacteric and postcastration syndrome or endocrine sterility. Studies show increased sexual function from men suffering from erectile dysfunction, as well as increase in testosterone levels. Tribulus Terrestris is also used by bodybuilders and men with active lifestyles.

"The purchase of these technologies for production further extends our portfolio of products and will allow us to satisfy demand for such widely used drugs in fringe markets in certain parts of Asia and Africa where supply is severely lacking," stated Dimitar Savov, CEO of Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Now that the first batches of our dietary supplements Physiolong, Carotilen, Hypocholestin, Biodetoxin, Silymaron, and Anthocylen C have been produced and entered the Bulgarian market, we are working tirelessly toward establishing strong partnerships for the distribution of our current and newly acquired products," continued Savov.

Additional information can be found via NKPH's published disclosures on www.sec.gov.

About Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NKPH) is a pharmaceutical company, which specializes in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, and all diseases, for which strengthened cell immunity is of vital importance. NKPH's intellectual property includes six drugs in injection form - two of which have successfully undergone clinical trials with good treatment results - three drugs in tablet form, and nine dietary supplements. NKPH's goal is to not only achieve corporate profits, but to provide better and easier access to life-saving medicinal drugs and useful dietary supplements. Find more on www.nikapharmaceuticals.com.

