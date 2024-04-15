Craniofacial Implants Market to reach $118.2 million, Globally, by 2032 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in incidence of traumatic injuries, technological advancements in craniofacial implant technology, and surge in awareness about the safety & efficacy of the implants to fix cranial & facial deformities are the factors that drive the growth of the craniofacial implants market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Craniofacial Implants Market by Material (Metal, Polymers, and Other), Product Type (Plate, Mesh, Paste, and Screws), and End User (Hospitals, Plastic Surgery Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "craniofacial implants market" was valued at $53.4 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $118.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The craniofacial implants market has experienced significant growth owing to technological advancements in the craniofacial implant technology, rise in incidence of facial fractures due to traumatic injury, and high adoption of craniofacial implants to fix the deformity in skull caused due to surgical intervention.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $53.4 Million Market Size In 2032 $118.2 Million CAGR 8.30 % No. Of Pages In Report 280 Segments Covered Material, Product Type, End User, And Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Rest Of LA, GCC, South Africa, North Africa, And Rest Of MEA Drivers Rise In Incidence of Traumatic Injuries.

Technological Advancement in Craniofacial Implant Technology

Surge In Awareness About the Safety and Efficacy of the Implants to Fix Cranial and Facial Deformities. Opportunity Upsurge In Adoption Of 3D Printing Technology in Making of Craniofacial Implants. Restraint High Cost Of Craniofacial Implants.

2023 Recession Impact Analysis

The global recession has significant impact on craniofacial implants market.

The economic uncertainty has negatively impacted the research and development activities in implant technology.

However, market for craniofacial implants market is expected to recover owing to high adoption of the craniofacial implants to fix the craniofacial deformity and improve the quality of life of the patient.

The polymer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By material, the polymers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of craniofacial implants market revenue owing to high adoption of the polymer implants by healthcare professionals due to its side effects and availability of wide range of polymer to choose from based on site of application and healthcare spending of patient.

The plate segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the plate segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of craniofacial implants market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of plate implants to reconstruct temporal part of the skull. However, the mesh segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high adoption mesh implant to reconstruct orbital and cranial deformities.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of craniofacial implants market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that hospital caters emergency trauma patients with facial and cranial deformities. In addition, hospital also performs large number of cranial reconstructive procedures on newborns with skull deformities.

However, the plastic surgery clinics segment is expected to register highest CAGR owing to rise in awareness about the availability of implants to fix facial deformities. Plastic surgery clinics are operated by specialist with expertise in reconstructive surgeries providing greater patientcare and new advance technologies for craniofacial implant surgeries.

The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost one-third of craniofacial implants market revenue. This is attributed to the strong presence of key players in the region and the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and surge in incidence of facial injuries due to accidents and violent crimes However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in prevalence of cancer, and rise in incidence of traumatic injuries.

Leading Market Players: -

Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic plc

KLS Martin Group

Bioplate Inc.

OssDsign AB

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

B. Braun SE

Anatomics Pty Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the craniofacial implants market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

