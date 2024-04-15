TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 109.12 GG00B90J5Z95 12th April 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 12th April 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 15thApril 2024