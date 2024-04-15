Battery research is advancing to address issues in the lithium-ion development process and concerns about safety and aging. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) tech, meanwhile, is in the starting blocks, but interoperability is the key hurdle to achieving mass market penetration. The German government is sharply cutting support for battery research and the market introduction of electric vehicles, but the Advanced Battery Power conference - held from April 10 to April 11 in the city of Munster - shows that battery tech know-how has never been higher. The conference brought together industry representatives ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...