BBB Industries Donates Thermal Imaging Drone to Yazoo City, Mississippi Police Department

DAPHNE, Ala., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB Industries, LLC (BBB), a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive and industrial markets, recently donated a state-of-the-art thermal imaging drone to the Yazoo City, Mississippi Police Department. This cutting-edge technology will bolster officer safety and optimize law enforcement operations.

Duncan Gillis, CEO of BBB Industries, emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to supporting the invaluable work carried out by the Yazoo City Police Department. "We want to thank the Yazoo City Police Department for their work and dedication. Through this donation, we aim to equip them with advanced aerial surveillance and data collection capabilities to further enhance public safety."

The thermal imaging drone, a DJI Mavic 3 Thermal Enterprise, will be used to enhance safety during police operations in Yazoo County, Mississippi and other neighboring communities. Its utilization extends to aiding active shooter responses, facilitating search and rescue missions, and optimizing nighttime operations through its thermal imaging capabilities. The drone's swift deployment capability will enhance the police department's ability to apprehend suspects attempting to evade capture on foot. Additionally, it will serve as a crucial asset during large-scale natural disasters, including tornadoes and floods.

The Yazoo City Police Department is well-prepared to integrate this technology seamlessly into its operations, boasting a dedicated drone operator on staff.

BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage, and solar markets across North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers in greater Mobile, Alabama, and Dallas, Texas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information.

