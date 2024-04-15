Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 528.157p. The highest price paid per share was 534.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 519.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,893,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,602,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

181

526.000

16:17:44

60

526.000

16:17:44

618

526.000

16:17:44

284

526.000

16:17:44

942

526.000

16:17:44

104

525.600

16:16:02

183

525.600

16:16:02

618

525.600

16:16:02

618

525.600

16:16:02

618

525.800

16:15:18

399

525.800

16:15:18

618

525.800

16:15:18

1554

526.200

16:13:50

1467

526.600

16:11:31

1468

526.800

16:09:34

117

527.200

16:07:43

506

527.200

16:07:43

834

527.200

16:07:14

1672

527.600

16:06:20

289

527.800

16:05:46

54

527.800

16:05:46

49

527.800

16:05:46

289

527.800

16:05:46

1609

527.800

16:05:07

303

527.800

16:03:00

335

527.800

16:03:00

358

527.800

16:03:00

384

527.600

16:01:16

1141

527.800

16:00:08

323

527.800

16:00:08

1525

528.000

15:59:49

515

528.000

15:58:36

539

528.000

15:57:53

413

528.000

15:56:18

177

528.000

15:56:18

1478

528.200

15:55:02

389

528.200

15:54:32

329

528.200

15:53:48

312

527.800

15:50:37

1400

527.800

15:50:37

1503

527.800

15:46:49

1058

527.800

15:46:28

431

527.800

15:46:28

1564

528.000

15:41:43

929

527.800

15:40:02

1614

528.000

15:37:52

1176

528.600

15:33:13

383

528.600

15:33:13

558

528.400

15:32:02

539

528.400

15:32:02

547

528.400

15:30:22

1589

528.600

15:27:04

1573

529.000

15:25:00

76

528.800

15:21:07

1653

528.800

15:21:07

73

529.400

15:19:08

618

529.400

15:19:08

800

529.400

15:19:08

1543

529.400

15:19:08

1688

529.400

15:16:48

288

528.200

15:09:47

1300

528.200

15:09:47

1730

528.800

15:08:08

1544

529.600

15:04:31

1455

529.800

15:03:20

1099

530.400

15:02:03

506

530.400

15:02:03

1668

530.600

15:00:25

1422

530.600

14:55:57

1091

530.600

14:51:42

488

530.600

14:51:42

1453

530.800

14:50:51

694

530.600

14:47:22

418

530.600

14:47:22

571

530.600

14:46:23

184

531.200

14:42:45

1500

531.200

14:42:45

1694

531.800

14:40:58

1218

532.000

14:39:30

527

532.000

14:39:30

1142

531.400

14:36:50

98

531.400

14:36:50

395

531.400

14:36:36

1208

531.400

14:34:06

193

531.400

14:34:06

1610

531.600

14:33:08

4

531.200

14:30:04

1480

531.200

14:30:04

1401

531.600

14:30:01

1607

533.000

14:26:48

618

533.000

14:20:57

618

533.000

14:20:57

1450

533.000

14:20:57

1123

531.800

14:16:34

513

531.800

14:16:34

1585

532.000

14:05:06

1427

532.400

14:03:50

1108

532.600

13:58:08

447

532.600

13:58:08

1450

532.400

13:56:35

1452

533.200

13:51:31

1177

533.800

13:45:52

264

533.800

13:45:52

218

534.000

13:37:54

1195

534.000

13:37:54

1686

533.400

13:34:58

1539

532.600

13:30:36

1426

533.000

13:29:32

624

532.600

13:21:34

1107

532.600

13:21:34

480

531.600

13:15:02

1027

531.600

13:15:02

376

532.000

13:09:43

1318

532.000

13:09:43

29

532.000

13:09:43

7

531.000

13:04:02

1619

531.000

13:04:02

1478

531.000

12:53:07

260

530.800

12:45:48

1373

530.800

12:45:48

1314

530.000

12:34:02

343

530.000

12:34:02

1489

530.000

12:26:19

1569

529.400

12:16:06

1052

528.400

12:06:55

643

528.400

12:06:55

1473

527.600

12:05:10

1588

527.800

11:55:05

1698

528.000

11:49:02

1220

527.800

11:34:14

417

527.800

11:34:14

1584

527.800

11:23:37

1222

528.400

11:11:00

458

528.400

11:11:00

1610

528.000

10:55:50

1535

527.200

10:50:25

1721

526.600

10:41:28

1466

526.400

10:32:56

42

525.400

10:24:38

1507

525.400

10:24:38

44

525.400

10:21:44

1500

525.400

10:21:44

829

527.600

10:19:02

780

527.600

10:19:02

1490

527.400

10:14:01

1221

528.200

10:09:50

523

528.200

10:09:50

1180

528.200

10:06:02

300

528.200

10:06:02

525

527.800

10:00:16

1014

527.800

10:00:16

1673

527.200

09:51:26

1658

528.200

09:49:19

1590

528.400

09:48:34

1434

527.600

09:45:38

286

527.600

09:44:00

1626

527.600

09:44:00

482

527.200

09:43:08

1252

524.000

09:40:38

150

524.000

09:40:38

381

523.600

09:31:00

1334

523.600

09:31:00

1157

522.800

09:22:20

290

522.800

09:22:20

235

524.000

09:17:15

1300

524.000

09:17:15

1455

524.000

09:15:14

1500

524.200

09:08:47

1411

524.400

09:06:46

1583

523.600

09:05:19

1496

523.400

09:03:00

1609

521.600

08:56:13

1533

520.800

08:45:37

235

519.800

08:35:05

1179

519.800

08:35:05

29

520.400

08:31:32

1500

520.400

08:31:32

1512

521.000

08:22:12

549

519.400

08:14:44

1137

519.400

08:14:44

1465

520.400

08:08:01

294

520.200

08:06:07

1143

520.200

08:06:07

1557

522.600

08:04:10

1639

523.200

08:04:10


