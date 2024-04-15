Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
15 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 528.157p. The highest price paid per share was 534.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 519.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,893,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,602,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
181
526.000
16:17:44
60
526.000
16:17:44
618
526.000
16:17:44
284
526.000
16:17:44
942
526.000
16:17:44
104
525.600
16:16:02
183
525.600
16:16:02
618
525.600
16:16:02
618
525.600
16:16:02
618
525.800
16:15:18
399
525.800
16:15:18
618
525.800
16:15:18
1554
526.200
16:13:50
1467
526.600
16:11:31
1468
526.800
16:09:34
117
527.200
16:07:43
506
527.200
16:07:43
834
527.200
16:07:14
1672
527.600
16:06:20
289
527.800
16:05:46
54
527.800
16:05:46
49
527.800
16:05:46
289
527.800
16:05:46
1609
527.800
16:05:07
303
527.800
16:03:00
335
527.800
16:03:00
358
527.800
16:03:00
384
527.600
16:01:16
1141
527.800
16:00:08
323
527.800
16:00:08
1525
528.000
15:59:49
515
528.000
15:58:36
539
528.000
15:57:53
413
528.000
15:56:18
177
528.000
15:56:18
1478
528.200
15:55:02
389
528.200
15:54:32
329
528.200
15:53:48
312
527.800
15:50:37
1400
527.800
15:50:37
1503
527.800
15:46:49
1058
527.800
15:46:28
431
527.800
15:46:28
1564
528.000
15:41:43
929
527.800
15:40:02
1614
528.000
15:37:52
1176
528.600
15:33:13
383
528.600
15:33:13
558
528.400
15:32:02
539
528.400
15:32:02
547
528.400
15:30:22
1589
528.600
15:27:04
1573
529.000
15:25:00
76
528.800
15:21:07
1653
528.800
15:21:07
73
529.400
15:19:08
618
529.400
15:19:08
800
529.400
15:19:08
1543
529.400
15:19:08
1688
529.400
15:16:48
288
528.200
15:09:47
1300
528.200
15:09:47
1730
528.800
15:08:08
1544
529.600
15:04:31
1455
529.800
15:03:20
1099
530.400
15:02:03
506
530.400
15:02:03
1668
530.600
15:00:25
1422
530.600
14:55:57
1091
530.600
14:51:42
488
530.600
14:51:42
1453
530.800
14:50:51
694
530.600
14:47:22
418
530.600
14:47:22
571
530.600
14:46:23
184
531.200
14:42:45
1500
531.200
14:42:45
1694
531.800
14:40:58
1218
532.000
14:39:30
527
532.000
14:39:30
1142
531.400
14:36:50
98
531.400
14:36:50
395
531.400
14:36:36
1208
531.400
14:34:06
193
531.400
14:34:06
1610
531.600
14:33:08
4
531.200
14:30:04
1480
531.200
14:30:04
1401
531.600
14:30:01
1607
533.000
14:26:48
618
533.000
14:20:57
618
533.000
14:20:57
1450
533.000
14:20:57
1123
531.800
14:16:34
513
531.800
14:16:34
1585
532.000
14:05:06
1427
532.400
14:03:50
1108
532.600
13:58:08
447
532.600
13:58:08
1450
532.400
13:56:35
1452
533.200
13:51:31
1177
533.800
13:45:52
264
533.800
13:45:52
218
534.000
13:37:54
1195
534.000
13:37:54
1686
533.400
13:34:58
1539
532.600
13:30:36
1426
533.000
13:29:32
624
532.600
13:21:34
1107
532.600
13:21:34
480
531.600
13:15:02
1027
531.600
13:15:02
376
532.000
13:09:43
1318
532.000
13:09:43
29
532.000
13:09:43
7
531.000
13:04:02
1619
531.000
13:04:02
1478
531.000
12:53:07
260
530.800
12:45:48
1373
530.800
12:45:48
1314
530.000
12:34:02
343
530.000
12:34:02
1489
530.000
12:26:19
1569
529.400
12:16:06
1052
528.400
12:06:55
643
528.400
12:06:55
1473
527.600
12:05:10
1588
527.800
11:55:05
1698
528.000
11:49:02
1220
527.800
11:34:14
417
527.800
11:34:14
1584
527.800
11:23:37
1222
528.400
11:11:00
458
528.400
11:11:00
1610
528.000
10:55:50
1535
527.200
10:50:25
1721
526.600
10:41:28
1466
526.400
10:32:56
42
525.400
10:24:38
1507
525.400
10:24:38
44
525.400
10:21:44
1500
525.400
10:21:44
829
527.600
10:19:02
780
527.600
10:19:02
1490
527.400
10:14:01
1221
528.200
10:09:50
523
528.200
10:09:50
1180
528.200
10:06:02
300
528.200
10:06:02
525
527.800
10:00:16
1014
527.800
10:00:16
1673
527.200
09:51:26
1658
528.200
09:49:19
1590
528.400
09:48:34
1434
527.600
09:45:38
286
527.600
09:44:00
1626
527.600
09:44:00
482
527.200
09:43:08
1252
524.000
09:40:38
150
524.000
09:40:38
381
523.600
09:31:00
1334
523.600
09:31:00
1157
522.800
09:22:20
290
522.800
09:22:20
235
524.000
09:17:15
1300
524.000
09:17:15
1455
524.000
09:15:14
1500
524.200
09:08:47
1411
524.400
09:06:46
1583
523.600
09:05:19
1496
523.400
09:03:00
1609
521.600
08:56:13
1533
520.800
08:45:37
235
519.800
08:35:05
1179
519.800
08:35:05
29
520.400
08:31:32
1500
520.400
08:31:32
1512
521.000
08:22:12
549
519.400
08:14:44
1137
519.400
08:14:44
1465
520.400
08:08:01
294
520.200
08:06:07
1143
520.200
08:06:07
1557
522.600
08:04:10
1639
523.200
08:04:10