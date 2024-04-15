Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
15.04.24
15:14 Uhr
0,642 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Sells Another Saskatchewan Alkali Disposition

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has acquired and then sold another sodium sulphate Alkali Disposition in Saskatchewan to Edison Lithium Corp. (EDDY-TSXV, EDDYF-OTC, and VVO-FSE). Globex has received $200,000 in cash, and will receive $50,000 in Edison stock based on the five-day volume weighted average closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange and a 2% Gross Revenue Royalty from commercial production.

The Whiteshore property is the fifth Alkali Disposition sold to Edison in Saskatchewan, the others being the Ceylon Lake, Freefight Lake and the North and South areas of Capri Lake. Sodium is an important ingredient in sodium-ion battery formulations. Shareholders wishing information on sodium-ion batteries are directed to the website, www.sodiumbatteryhub.com.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

55,256,836 shares issued and outstanding


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
