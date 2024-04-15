Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MN1X | ISIN: NL0000852531 | Ticker-Symbol: K3E
Tradegate
15.04.24
09:35 Uhr
13,880 Euro
-0,560
-3,88 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KENDRION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENDRION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,62013,82019:45
13,54013,80019:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KENDRION
KENDRION NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KENDRION NV13,880-3,88 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.