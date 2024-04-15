GHGSat Appoints Jeffrey Kadanoff as Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / GHGSat Inc., the global leader in greenhouse gas emissions intelligence, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Kadanoff as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective April 2, 2024.

Before joining GHGSat, Mr. Kadanoff held the position of CFO, where he successfully guided multiple companies through going public and oversaw various acquisitions and their subsequent integrations. His career is distinguished by impactful roles, including Managing Director at Esplanade Ventures and CFO positions at notable organizations such as Knight Therapeutics Inc. Additionally, he was a Principal at Bain & Company, where he served as a strategy consultant for 14 years. Mr. Kadanoff holds a B. Eng. with Distinction in Chemical Engineering, a Minor in Management from McGill University, and an M.B.A. with Distinction from INSEAD.

"I am very pleased to welcome Jeffrey to GHGSat," said Stéphane Germain, Chief Executive Officer of GHGSat. "Jeffrey brings a wealth of expertise in finance and strategy to GHGSat, combined with a deep understanding of global markets. His proven record of driving financial growth and strategic initiatives aligns perfectly with our mission to become the global reference for remote sensing of greenhouse gas emissions from every industrial facility in the world."

Mr. Kadanoff succeeds François Rodrigue, who is retiring as the CFO and co-founder of GHGSat after 12 years of distinguished leadership. Mr. Rodrigue will continue to serve on GHGSat's Board of Directors, contributing to strategic and business decisions.

"On behalf of the entire team at GHGSat, I want to express our profound gratitude for François's consistent dedication and invaluable contributions throughout his time there," said Stéphane Germain. "His leadership and vision have been pivotal in shaping our journey."

About GHGSat Inc

GHGSat is the global leader in high-resolution remote-sensing of greenhouse gas from space - an approach it pioneered - and provides unique emissions data and intelligence to businesses, governments, regulators, and investors worldwide, to optimize their performance and uphold environmental standards. www.ghgsat.com.

