Regions Bank Named 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Regions Bank on Monday announced the company has been recognized as a 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) Winner with Distinction. This is Gallup's top recognition for thriving workplaces, awarded to a select few organizations that meet rigorous standards of excellence and truly place engagement at the center of their business strategies. Regions is one of five organizations to receive the With Distinction title.

"It is an honor to be named a Gallup Exceptional Workplace for the 10th consecutive year," said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. "At the heart of our company's success lies a profound dedication to prioritizing the wellbeing of our associates. By focusing on associate wellbeing, we not only cultivate an engaged workplace culture but drive excellence in everything we do."

Earning this award means Regions is part of an elite group of world-class organizations that are elevating what a workplace can be - empowering associates to thrive at work, feel proud of what they do, and take ownership of their performance.

Gallup's CEO, Jon Clifton, said the award is "a testament to a culture where people aren't just important - they're everything at Regions."

Associate engagement is a year-round strategic priority at Regions Bank. Over the last decade, Regions has fostered a strengths-based culture focused on empowering associates to deliver their best on behalf of customers and communities served by the bank. This focus includes investing in manager development, positioning leaders to serve as coaches who provide continual, individualized feedback that enables performance and elevates the customer experience. Further, the bank's approach prioritizes an inclusive, values-based, and performance-driven culture where teams remain focused on achieving the company's mission to make life better.

The ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees for GEWA winners is 11 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged - that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace - and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing, and organizational citizenship.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $152 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.





