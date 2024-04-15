Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 08 to April 12, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
08/04/2024
250,711
67.577211
16,942,350.15
XPAR
08/04/2024
110,000
67.570010
7,432,701.10
CEUX
08/04/2024
10,000
67.515626
675,156.26
TQEX
08/04/2024
25,000
67.561411
1,689,035.28
AQEU
09/04/2024
246,686
67.811323
16,728,104.03
XPAR
09/04/2024
110,000
67.823472
7,460,581.92
CEUX
09/04/2024
16,000
67.846246
1,085,539.94
TQEX
09/04/2024
20,000
67.838960
1,356,779.20
AQEU
10/04/2024
247,386
67.906864
16,799,207.46
XPAR
10/04/2024
110,000
67.920727
7,471,279.97
CEUX
10/04/2024
15,000
67.930706
1,018,960.59
TQEX
10/04/2024
20,000
67.934706
1,358,694.12
AQEU
11/04/2024
253,964
68.452306
17,384,421.44
XPAR
11/04/2024
110,000
68.490396
7,533,943.56
CEUX
11/04/2024
10,000
68.530981
685,309.81
TQEX
11/04/2024
20,000
68.495246
1,369,904.92
AQEU
12/04/2024
253,790
68.987422
17,508,317.83
XPAR
12/04/2024
110,000
69.000407
7,590,044.77
CEUX
12/04/2024
10,000
69.005351
690,053.51
TQEX
12/04/2024
20,000
69.005694
1,380,113.88
AQEU
Total
1,968,537
68.152389
134,160,499.72
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
