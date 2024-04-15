Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 08 to April 12, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 08/04/2024 250,711 67.577211 16,942,350.15 XPAR 08/04/2024 110,000 67.570010 7,432,701.10 CEUX 08/04/2024 10,000 67.515626 675,156.26 TQEX 08/04/2024 25,000 67.561411 1,689,035.28 AQEU 09/04/2024 246,686 67.811323 16,728,104.03 XPAR 09/04/2024 110,000 67.823472 7,460,581.92 CEUX 09/04/2024 16,000 67.846246 1,085,539.94 TQEX 09/04/2024 20,000 67.838960 1,356,779.20 AQEU 10/04/2024 247,386 67.906864 16,799,207.46 XPAR 10/04/2024 110,000 67.920727 7,471,279.97 CEUX 10/04/2024 15,000 67.930706 1,018,960.59 TQEX 10/04/2024 20,000 67.934706 1,358,694.12 AQEU 11/04/2024 253,964 68.452306 17,384,421.44 XPAR 11/04/2024 110,000 68.490396 7,533,943.56 CEUX 11/04/2024 10,000 68.530981 685,309.81 TQEX 11/04/2024 20,000 68.495246 1,369,904.92 AQEU 12/04/2024 253,790 68.987422 17,508,317.83 XPAR 12/04/2024 110,000 69.000407 7,590,044.77 CEUX 12/04/2024 10,000 69.005351 690,053.51 TQEX 12/04/2024 20,000 69.005694 1,380,113.88 AQEU Total 1,968,537 68.152389 134,160,499.72

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

