Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - OsseoLabs, a pioneering medical device startup specializing in advanced reconstructive procedures utilizing AI-powered technology and 3D printing, has recently announced its expansion into the Global market in 2024. Having already established partnerships with over 20 hospitals in Thailand, OsseoLabs is poised to meet the growing demand for specialized procedures.

Specializing in maxillofacial and orthopedic surgeries, OsseoLabs is leading a revolution with personalized surgical solutions tailored to individual patient needs. They've established several notable partnerships in Thailand, including the Faculty of Dentistry at Chulalongkorn University, the Department of Orthopedics, Phramongkutklao Hospital, Rajavithi Hospital, and Ramathibodi Hospital. They are also backed by close to $2 million in venture funding; OsseoLabs is now looking to roll out its surgical procedures internationally. Specifically, their focus extends to procedures like mandibular reconstruction, talus reconstruction, spinal reconstruction, and those that address prevalent medical issues such as cleft palates.

At the heart of the technology is their patented TPMS technology, which enables the creation of unique, customizable implants designed to promote optimal osseointegration. These implants are distinguished by their customized internal porous design features, including shape, size, thickness, and a proprietary porous structure. OsseoLabs' implants boast significantly lower rejection rates compared to conventional methods, ensuring better patient outcomes.

Through a series A funding round, OsseoLabs is actively pursuing FDA approval for the US and European markets, aiming to broaden its clientele and impact. Additionally, OsseoLabs is open to collaborating with executives and licensing its advanced medical technology to further expand its reach.

In saturating the Thai medical market with their technology, OsseoLabs has been growing personalized medical devices and has successfully completed over 80 clinical cases, ranging from mandible and orthognathic surgeries to talus reconstruction. These procedures have demonstrated effectiveness with surgical solutions and implants that seamlessly integrate with natural bone growth, leading to enhanced durability and accelerated patient recovery.

While OsseoLabs' immediate objectives of global expansion are evident, its larger mission is to establish pioneering global healthcare standards through a precise and highly patient-centric approach seldom seen in the field of medical devices.

