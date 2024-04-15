Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of Stellium Service Ltd.("Stellium") to provide investor communications and outreach programs in the European and Australasian regions for £3,000 per month for an initial 12-month term effective immediately. Stellium is at arm's length to Element 29, has no relationship with the Company except under this contract and no current ownership interest in the Company.

About Stellium Service Ltd.

Stellium is a strategic communications and corporate development firm based in London, UK and its principal is Andrew Wilson. Further information on Stellium can be found on their website www.stelliumservices.com

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 is an emerging copper exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of Peruvian projects towards development in one of the world's more established mining jurisdictions.

The Company's principal objective is to explore and develop its Elida Porphyry Copper Deposit in west-central Perú and its Flor de Cobre Porphyry Copper Project located in the Southern Perú Copper Belt, 26 km southeast from Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde copper mine. Both projects are well located for potential mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

More information is available at www.e29copper.com.

