DuJour Select: Revelry Las Vegas 2024: An Unforgettable Culinary Extravaganza at Wynn

Get ready to indulge in an unparalleled gastronomic adventure as Wynn Las Vegas presents Revelry Las Vegas 2024, an exclusive event celebrating the world's finest culinary talents. From June 5th to 8th, 2024, Revelry promises four days of unparalleled culinary experiences, showcasing the talents of renowned chefs, vintners, and mixologists from around the globe.

Imagine a gathering of the world's most acclaimed chefs, all converging in one location, ready to tantalize your taste buds with their signature dishes. At Revelry Las Vegas 2024, this dream becomes a reality. Guests will have the opportunity to savor a myriad of flavors through pop-up tastings, kitchen collaborations, multi-course dinners, and a grand tasting feast like no other.

But Revelry is more than just a food festival; it's an immersive experience that transcends expectations. In addition to exquisite cuisine and libations, attendees will be treated to live performances by acclaimed musicians, artists, DJs, and more, further enhancing the atmosphere of celebration and joy.

Revelry Weekend conveniently follows The World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards 2024, which will also be hosted at Wynn on June 5th. Guests can indulge in the best of both worlds by attending both events and immersing themselves in the pinnacle of culinary excellence.

"Wynn Las Vegas is known for creating innovative, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and our inaugural Revelry festival will be no exception," said Steve Weitman, president of Wynn Las Vegas. "The array of events coupled with the unique pairing of world-renowned chefs will offer guests an unparalleled culinary adventure."

Please note that Revelry Las Vegas 2024 is exclusively for guests aged 21 and older.

About Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Las Vegas is a luxury resort and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip. Renowned for its exceptional service, luxurious accommodations, and world-class dining experiences, Wynn Las Vegas is a premier destination for travelers seeking the ultimate in hospitality and entertainment.

About DuJour Select:

DuJour Select excels in consumer experiences, delivering an all-in-one universe. In a world of so much distraction and disruption, let DuJour Select give your business its moment. DuJour Select expands your brand, making every touch point count including but not limited to Social Growth, Content Curation, Wikipedia Oversight, Online Privacy, Supercharged Press and access to A-list cover parties, all enhanced by the unique perspective and expertise of DuJour's distinct lens. DuJour Select is an accelerator, protector and optimizer.

For More Information

For further information, please contact Pat Davis with the contact information below.

Press Contact:

Info@DuJour.com

646-706-7669

SOURCE: DuJour Select

View the original press release on accesswire.com