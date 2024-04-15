Joliet Junior College Partners With Canyon GBS for Advanced Enterprise AI With Advising App

JJC leads the way for community colleges, embracing Advising App to empower staff with advanced AI capabilities. This technology promises enhanced productivity, reduced managerial intervention, and improved employee satisfaction.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Canyon GBS marks a significant milestone as Joliet Junior College (JJC) signs up for Advising App (https://advising.app) to launch a higher education-specific, enterprise AI assistant at scale for staff. This groundbreaking collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the advancement of AI-driven support systems within the education sector. As one of the first community colleges in North America to deploy a compliant, secure, scaled enterprise AI assistant for staff, JJC sets a new benchmark for strategy and operational excellence.





This photo of the Dr. Gena Proulx Campus Center at Joliet Junior College was taken on April 12, 2024 by Canyon GBS while participating in a campus tour.





This landmark collaboration underscores JJC's forward-thinking leadership in applying AI to their daily operations, while Canyon GBS reaffirms its standing as a leading provider of purpose-built solutions for colleges and universities.

"At Canyon GBS, we're dedicated to empowering educational institutions with cutting-edge AI technology that drives positive outcomes for students and staff alike," says Joe Licata, Founder and CEO of Canyon GBS. "Our collaboration with Joliet Junior College highlights our commitment to democratizing access to AI solutions in higher education, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional enterprise offerings while delivering the highest standards of quality, security, or functionality."

Following in the footsteps of Arizona State University (ASU), which announced in January a pioneering collaboration with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT Enterprise into their university, Canyon GBS continues to lead the charge in shaping the future of enterprise AI in academia. With a commitment to fostering innovation and student success, Advising App offers a powerful, yet affordable solution designed to revolutionize administrative processes and enhance staff productivity across college campuses.

"JJC is proud to be the first community college in the nation to partner with Canyon GBS, a company built by higher education professionals for higher education professionals, working to ensure the responsible use of AI tools across institutions," said Dr. Clyne Namuo, President of Joliet Junior College. "This partnership places JJC at the forefront, providing a tool for our faculty and staff to enhance and streamline what they do to support our students."

"As one of the first colleges in North America to deploy a scaled AI solution for staff, Joliet Junior College exemplifies a commitment to innovation and student success," says Dr. Mark Koan, SVP of Tech Strategy and Partnerships at Canyon GBS. "We are proud to partner with JJC in this transformative endeavor and look forward to driving continued advancements in AI-driven support systems for higher education institutions worldwide."

About Canyon GBS

Based in the vibrant Phoenix Metro Area and supported by a global team, Canyon GBS (https://canyongbs.com) is a pioneering tech company crafting impactful solutions powered by AI. With a diverse range of offerings tailored for sectors such as higher education, public sector government agencies, non-profits, and small businesses, Canyon GBS is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency. Our mission is to equip organizations with powerful yet accessible AI-powered technology to better serve their constituents. Through our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centric approach, Canyon GBS strives to be a trusted partner in navigating today's digital landscape.

About Joliet Junior College

Located in the south Chicago suburbs, JJC is the nation's first public community college, with six campuses and education centers that serve approximately 27,000 students annually. JJC's nine academic pathways offer customized, affordable certificate and associate degree options for immediate career placement, as well as seamless transfer capabilities through its partners across Illinois and throughout the US. JJC students also benefit from a collective $13 million in state and federal grants, and scholarship assistance in excess of $750,000 each year. Learn more at www.jjc.edu.

For more information about Advising App, and its AI capabilities, visit https://advising.app/enterprise-ai-assistant.

