Pearl Certification and Ocusell Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Listing Inputs With Energy Efficiency Certifications

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Pearl Certification and Ocusell are pleased to announce a pioneering new partnership to integrate energy efficiency certifications directly into the listing process. This collaboration empowers real estate agents and brokers using Ocusell's platform to automatically request energy efficiency certifications for their listings as part of their listing input flow.





Pearl Certification & Ocusell Partnership





Additionally, the partnership will allow Ocusell's users to access detailed information on high-performing home features already collected on their listings, similar to how property tax record data is currently accessed. This integration will enable agents to highlight the energy-efficient features - and premium value - of these properties.

"By seamlessly integrating Pearl's energy certifications into Ocusell's listing input interface, we're enhancing the tools available to agents and raising the bar for industry standards," said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO & Founder of Ocusell.

"Agents need a resource that can help them identify energy-efficient features in their listings and protect the inherent value of those features. Our partnership with Ocusell will provide a seamless pathway to that end," said Heather Elias, VP of Real Estate and Homeowner at Pearl Certification.

This initiative not only simplifies the process for agents and brokers but also aligns with the increasing market demand for sustainable and energy-efficient homes. By facilitating access to energy efficiency certifications, Pearl and Ocusell are driving new standards in the real estate industry and enriching the value chain from listing to sale.

About Ocusell:

Ocusell offers a suite of AI-driven solutions, including cutting-edge broker listing tools, a comprehensive audit of business rules for MLSs, and a gateway to facilitate faster integrations & innovation. Ocusell brings modularity, interoperability, and connectivity to the real estate industry. Scale faster with Ocusell. Time-saving at its best - streamline your listings across multiple MLSs with an easy-to-use interface. Boost productivity and collaboration effortlessly.

https://www.ocusell.ai/

About Pearl Certification:

Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl has certified over 200,000 homes in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 5% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. www.pearlcertification.com

