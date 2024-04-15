Anzeige
WKN: A2P5WJ | ISIN: SE0011614965 | Ticker-Symbol: 8WP
Frankfurt
15.04.24
09:15 Uhr
1,835 Euro
-0,070
-3,67 %
PR Newswire
15.04.2024
Change in the number of shares and votes in Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered an increase in the number of shares and share capital in Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ), attributable to the employee option program ("kvalificerade personaloptioner"), which was communicated on 14 December 2020.

A total of 143 200 shares were issued, which means that the number of shares in the company after registration amounts to 17 302 909. The share capital in the Company has increased by SEK 7 160 and amounts to a total of SEK 865 145.45.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

ir@beyondframes.com
+46 (0)72 842 49 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/beyond-frames/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-beyond-frames-entertainment-ab--publ-,c3961887

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17662/3961887/2733243.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-beyond-frames-entertainment-ab-publ-302117069.html

