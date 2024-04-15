St. Thomas Aquinas College Secures Grant From Motorola Solutions Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / St. Thomas Aquinas College is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to advancing STEM education with the receipt of a $30,000 grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation. This grant will fuel the creation of the new Computer Science Scholar Success Program, slated to launch for the 2024-2025 academic year, which is aimed at bolstering the success of both incoming and current computer science majors.

"We are so pleased to be launching our inaugural Motorola Solutions Foundation Computer Science Scholar Success Program," said Dr. Bianca Wentzell, Dean of the School of STEM at St. Thomas Aquinas College. "This initiative has been meticulously crafted to provide a transformative cohort experience for Computer Science majors, fostering engagement and success by enabling students to build important social, professional, and leadership skills and connections."

Highlights of the program include:

- Monthly Cohort Discussions on Computer Science Advancements

- Professional Mentorship

- Motorola Solutions Foundation Computer Science Scholar Success Event

- XLab Research Team Participation

- Generous Financial Assistance

"The Motorola Solutions Foundation is honored to partner with organizations like St. Thomas Aquinas College that are actively driving positive change within the community," said Karem Pérez, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. "We are immensely proud of the work that St. Thomas Aquinas College is doing, and we look forward to seeing their continued impact."

Students accepted into the Computer Science program for Fall 2024 and current St. Thomas Aquinas College Computer Science students are encouraged to apply to the Program. The application deadline is April 15, 2024. For more details, please visit stac.edu/motorola.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job prospects in computer science and information technology will grow 15% in this decade. Beyond abundant job opportunities, careers in computer science offer high earning potential and numerous avenues for advancement. Students majoring in computer science at St. Thomas Aquinas College can choose from concentrations in cloud computing, data analytics or graphics. The College's School of STEM remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the future workforce of computer scientists, with classes taught by experienced professors and a supportive environment that facilitates student growth. To learn more about the Computer Science program, visit stac.edu/computer-science.

This grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation marks a pivotal moment in St. Thomas Aquinas College's mission to equip students with the skills and resources needed to excel in the rapidly evolving field of computer science.

About St. Thomas Aquinas College

St. Thomas Aquinas College is an independent liberal arts college located on 76 acres in Rockland County, NY, providing education at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The College's diverse student body of approximately 2,000 full and part-time students can choose from over 100 majors, minors, and specializations across four Schools: Arts & Social Sciences, Business, Education, and STEM. The College is recognized by U.S. News & World Report in the Top-Tier for Regional Universities, and by Colleges of Distinction in its New York edition for Business, Education, and Career Development. The College is also recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Program institution. St. Thomas Aquinas College is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools; its School of Education is accredited by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP), and its School of Business is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). For more information, visit www.stac.edu.

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the globe to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company lives out its purpose of helping people be their best in the moments that matter. For more information on the Foundation, visit: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation.

