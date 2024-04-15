Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV: IFR) ("IFR" or the "Company") announced today that subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted, pursuant to its Incentive Stock Option Plan, 1,600,000 stock options to purchase common shares to directors, officers and consultants of IFR, with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and an expiry date of April 15, 2029. All of the options granted vest immediately.

The Company relied on section 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 as the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101. The Company relied on section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded Corporation with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, and Montana.

IFR's shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

