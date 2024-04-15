Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Armada Mortgage Corp. ("Armada" or "The Company") is pleased to announce a record high year-end net yield following the completion of the 2023 audited financials.

The annual net yield is 8.81% for shares with the interim dividend accrued, and 8.61% for shares with the interim dividend paid out. The simple average rate of return for The Company has increased to 6.94%, up from 6.84%, and assets under management exceed $52M.

The 2023 audited financial statements are available to view online at https://armadamortgage.com/invest/shareholder-resources/.

Armada would like to thank current shareholders for their continued support.

About Armada

Armada Mortgage Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC"), an alternative lender and exempt market product. The MIC invests in residential, construction, and serviced land mortgage loans secured by first and second mortgages, and in exceptional cases, third mortgages. Armada has generated a simple average rate of return of 6.94% since 2003 and is audited annually. Share purchases are made through an Exempt Market Dealer partner company, Armada Wealth Management.

Armada is a MIC in accordance with the Canadian Income Tax Act ("The Act"). Per The Act, the MIC is not subject to income tax as it distributes all of its net income and net realized capital gains as dividends within the time period according to section 130.1.

