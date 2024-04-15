Anzeige
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its First Quarter Conference Call that will be held on:

Friday, April 26, 2024
11:00 AM Eastern Time
(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

To participate in the conference call please dial:
Toll Free US: (866) 580 3963
International: +1 (786) 697 3501
Conference ID: FEMSA

The quarterly results will be released on April 26 before markets open.

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details, please visit http://ir.femsa.com.

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.


