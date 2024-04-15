STATEMENT

(The following statement by Ivanhoe Capital Corporation has been issued in response to a story published by Jeune Afrique on April 4, 2024, involving misleading and non-factual accounts of Mr. Robert Friedland's history and historical business activities.)

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Ivanhoe Capital Corporation and its Founder and Chairman Robert Friedland today respond to an article published by Jeune Afrique entitled "Africa's King of Copper", which contains various misrepresentations, false accounts and general errors in its representation of Mr. Friedland's history, past investments and business activities.

The author did not contact Ivanhoe Capital nor Mr. Friedland directly to verify facts related to the article and failed to consult publicly available fact files hosted on www.ivanhoecapital.com that provide verified details and accounts of the numerous subjects covered within the publication.

Mr. Friedland was not involved in, nor does he endorse, the article and recommends readers consult the detailed documents available at www.ivanhoecapital.com under "Facts, For the Record" to ensure they are receiving accurate and well-researched accounts of his history and past pursuits.

