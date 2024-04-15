Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.04.2024
The Airport Club Releases Details Regarding the Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover of the First Airport In Nevada - Airport NV00

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / The Airport Club announces it's opening to new members.

The owner of The Airport Club, Jonathan Wallentine, said: "I purchased the airport and property from Boyd Gaming Company in 2023 with plans to build a desert estate with easy access between Orange County and Las Vegas."

The concept for The Airport Club came later during the Superbowl in Las Vegas when airport nv00 had numerous requests to land airplanes. One such request was from former San Francisco 49'er three-time Super Bowl Champion.

During the Superbowl Jonathan decided Nevada's first airport should become more than a personal runway. The decision was made to combine the airport with a country club-style environment for those living in or traveling to Las Vegas. So The Airport Club was formed and is excited to invite new like-minded people to join.

The Airport Club sits on the runway of the first FAA-Registered airport in Nevada (hence the identifier NV00). The Airport Club is a member-managed club surrounded by beautiful snow-capped mountains and offers premium amenities including a clubhouse, bungalows, private airplane parking, and more. The exclusive facility is the perfect spot to mingle with like-minded people who enjoy luxury and aviation alike.

CONTACTS:
The Airport Club
TheAirportClub.com
Phone: 949-441-9847
Email: info@TheAirportClub.com

SOURCE: The Airport Club



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
