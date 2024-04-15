Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Further to its press releases dated October 20, 2023 and November 13, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (Cboe CA: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) (FSE: 26K0) ("Strategic" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum, and niobium, wishes to provide an update with respect to the Spanish Court decision regarding the section C permit for the Company's Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Penouta Project").

On October 16, 2023, the Superior Court of Xustiza of Galicia (the "TSXG") notified the Company that it decided to provisionally suspend the section C permit for the Company's Penouta Project after a complaint filed against the regional mining authority Xunta de Galicia, requesting a revocation of the section C permit granted to the Company in May 2022 (the "Decision"). On October 23, 2023, the Company submitted an appeal of the Decision to the Administrative Court of the High Court of Justice of Galicia (the "High Court"). On December 13, 2023, the Company was notified of the High Court's decision to maintain the Decision and continue the provisional suspension of the Penouta Project until the main proceeding is decided.

On April 9, 2024, the Company was notified that the TSXG will reach its verdict with respect to the Decision on May 31, 2024, which verdict will be publicly communicated in the subsequent days.

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic's wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a production license for the Penouta Project. SMS is the largest producer of cassiterite concentrate and tantalite in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium. Strategic is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Additional information on Strategic can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, the timing and resolution of the Decision. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Strategic to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2023, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining and exploration industry, such as operational risks in development or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of projections relating to production, and any delays or changes in plans with respect to the exploitation of the site. Forward-looking statements contained herein, are made as of the date of this press release, and Strategic disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Further Information

For further information regarding Strategic, please contact:

Elena Terrón, Corporate Secretary

Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

eterron@strategicminerals.com

Craig MacPhail

(416) 525-5709

cmacphail@national.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205556

SOURCE: Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.