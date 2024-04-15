AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health: 7th Annual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series for Mental Health Launches in Alabama April 20th

Founder Dr. Adel Korkor begins his 50 days of 5Ks, including 2 in-person races, to raise awareness for mental health

DELAFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / The Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series for Mental Health launches in a few short days in Alabama. Dr. Adel Korkor, founder of the event, is running 50 5Ks in just 50 days in an effort to raise awareness for the prevalence of mental health issues in the U.S. while also reinforcing the power of fitness to help overcome mental illness.

This year, 2 of the races will be held in-person, on May 5th in Anchorage, Alaska and ending in Harland, Wisconsin on June 8th. The other events will be held Virtually in the remaining 48 states. The intent of the series is to emphasize that mental health problems are common nationwide,

disabling and costly, impeding physical health and significantly increasing morbidity and mortality in all sufferers.

"Mental health awareness is even more important now than it was in 2016 when I founded the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series," says Dr. Korkor. "It's an epidemic that so many across America are impacted by - we can't just sit back and watch it happen! We have to do something." The funds raised from the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series will be used to increase awareness of mental health illnesses, reduce the stigma of mental health, address the shortage of affordable care, promote the importance of physical activity and emotional wellness in maintaining mental health, fund research and support underserved communities.

Additionally, funds raised will be going toward 15 underserved schools through a partnership program called "Why Move?" which addresses a fitness opportunity gap by providing structured fitness programs for youth. The program, administered by non-profit partner Fit Kids, provides in-

person or distance learning, and combines warm-ups, fitness moves, games and yoga/mindfulness practice that make fitness fun for kids of all ages.

Mental Health America, the largest and oldest not-for-profit mental health organization in the United States, is the official charity partner of the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk series. Other major sponsors include Carelistings, CIBC Wealth Management, Pure Mechanical, Furlong Industrial Systems and University Lake School.

To learn more or to register for an event, visit https://adelbkorkorfoundation.org/2024-five-fifty-fifty-run-walk/

About Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series

The mission of the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series is to make the world a better place for those suffering from mental illness. The funds raised from this will be used to increase awareness, address the shortage of affordable care, emphasize the importance of wellness in mental health, fund research and focus on underserved groups such as veterans and those suffering from addiction. The Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk Series will begin in Alabama on April 20, 2024 and conclude in the Milwaukee area on June 8, 2023. More information can be found at www.fivefiftyfifty.com.

About Adel B. Korkor M.D. Foundation

The Adel B. Korkor M.D. Foundation (www.adelbkorkorfoundation.org) is a non-profit organization established to support organizations working toward solutions for mental health illness and organizations helping those who suffer from mental health illnesses. Founded by Dr. Korkor in 2016, the Adel B. Korkor M.D. Foundation seeks to educate on the epidemic of mental health in America.

