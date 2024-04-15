Questex LLC: World-Class Experts in Hospitality Investment Take the Stage at Questex's IHIF EMEA 2024

Event Takes Place 15-17 April at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin

LONDON, April 15, 2024commenced with presentations from world-class experts in hospitality investment. The event takes place at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin through 17 April 2024. With over 2,500 attendees attending IHIF EMEA 2024, it is one of the largest gatherings of industry professionals in the region.



"Day one at IHIF is always energetic, and today was no different. With over 2,500 of the sector's best and brightest arriving today there was a lot of networking, meetings, and excitement around the exhibition areas. The content sessions were all packed as speakers like James Pomeroy, HSBC, Elie Malouf, CEO IHG Hotels & Resorts, Mark Hoplamazian, CEO Hyatt Hotels, Federico Gonzalez, CEO Radisson Hotels, Sebastian Bazin, CEO Accor and Guy Verhofstadt former Prime Minister of Belgium spoke today," says Alexi Khajavi, Group President Travel & Hospitality, Questex.

IHIF EMEA 2024 kicked off with the Investor Council meeting during which investors expressed optimism on the direction of the transactions market compared to six months ago but noted that growing geopolitical tensions present a serious risk to both consumer demand and investment. Despite these tensions as well as pressures in relation to the labour market, investors continue to seek to increase their allocation to hospitality as hotels continue to enjoy revenues way ahead of 2019 levels, with several members of the council spotlighting the lifestyle segment as being very attractive.

On the main stage, the first day of speakers focused on the macro. Despite the short-term geopolitical challenges there was talk of the growing middle class across the world, especially in countries like India with HSBC's global economist James Pomeroy, highlighting the trend: "International travel in particular will see Indian consumer demand grow 12% per year, every year, for the next 20 years. This economy will completely transform the way we think about global growth," Pomeroy said.

IHG Hotel Resorts CEO Elie Maalouf said that a "wave of retirements" coming now and "which will go on for decades of the healthiest and wealthiest generations ever" is set to drive international leisure travel.

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has started its 20th anniversary year on a high note, reporting robust Q1 results across all key performance indicators.

Grand Metropolitan Hotels adds over 130 hotels to its portfolio with the establishment of its own brands for the African market and the inclusion of Rainbow Hotels, Grand Metropolitan Hotels now becomes one of the leading providers in Africa.

Room Mate Hotels, a hotel chain born in Spain in 2005 with a strong international presence, launches its new image and a second brand "Room Mate Collection" pursuing "silent luxury."

Marriott International, Inc. announced plans to add nearly 100 properties and over 12,000 rooms to its portfolio in Europe portfolio through hotel conversions and adaptive reuse projects, the conversion of existing buildings into a hotel, by the end of 2026.

