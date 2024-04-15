Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) (the "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow solutions for the advertising and entertainment industries, announces that it has proactively made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission to approve a voluntary temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings (defined below) have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted.

While the MCTO is in effect, the general public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company expects it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Annual Filings") before the April 29, 2024 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company's failure to file its Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to there being insufficient time for the Company and the auditors to complete the Annual Filings following the recent resignation of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and more recent appointment of new Chief Financial Officer, who is in charge of working with the Company's auditor to complete the Annual Filings.

The Company intends to continue to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors and expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible, anticipated to be by the end of May 2024 and in any event no later than June 28, 2024.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company and herein, the Company confirms that there have been no material business developments since the date of its most recent interim financial statements.

The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in section 10 NP 12-203 so long as the Required Filings are outstanding.

About YANGAROO:

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for the advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business-to-business cloud-based solution that incorporates production services, traffic, clearance, delivery, analytics, and secure API integration for the industry's various video and audio workflow challenges.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

