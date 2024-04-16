Anzeige
Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q1 2024 Results Call

AURORA, Ontario, April 15, 2024))

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY - MAY 3, 2024
8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/510210737 (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F510210737&data=05%7C02%7Cnancy.hansford%40magna.com%7Cc7b37cdf257c4d074d0508dc5c7b75cf%7Cc760270cf3da4cfa973703808ef5579f%7C1%7C0%7C638486932547203591%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=VOZZEkdqYvz8Poh7x4SegIsRcY%2Bj%2FissElW83%2FHZ2hU%3D&reserved=0)
DIAL IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
Participant Toll Dial-In:
Conference ID:
 1-800-715-9871
1-646-307-1963
9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna (https://www.magna.com/company/investors) prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 10, 2024
Toll-Free Dial-In:
Toll Dial-In:
Conference ID:
 1-800-770-2030
1-609-800-9909
9829976


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108


