Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Moonbound Mining Ltd. (CSE: MML) (the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated January 29, 2024, it has completed the filing of the Company's Form 51-102F4 - Business Acquisition Report ("BAR") in connection with its acquisition of 1442160 B.C. Ltd. ("NumberCo"), a private arm's length British Columbia corporation, completed on January 29, 2024 (the "Acquisition"). The BAR, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+, includes NumberCo's audited financial statements and the management discussions and analysis for the period from incorporation on September 29, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

For additional details regarding the Acquisition, please refer to the news releases dated December 15, 2023, January 5, 2024, and January 29, 2024.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the mineral resource estimate on its Norrabees 1 lithium project, located on Mining Permit NC 30/5/1/3/2/10950 MP within the northwestern part of the Northern Cape Province, South Africa. The Report titled "NI 43-101Technical Report on The Norrabees 1 Pegmatite, South Africa. Mineral Resource Estimate" is effective dated January 17, 2024 and was authored by Dr Johan Hattingh Pr. Sci. Nat.

About the Company

Moonbound Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration company which currently has two exploration projects and is seeking to acquire additional mineral exploration properties. The current projects include the Yak Property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, and the Strathmore Property, which includes seven mining licenses located in Namibia, South Africa.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

