Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of the previously announced consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a ratio of two (2) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Common Shares will trade on a consolidated basis commencing at market open on April 18, 2024 under Exchange symbol "INFI" (CUSIP: 45675B203) (ISIN: CA45675B2030).

The Consolidation will increase the Company's flexibility and competitiveness in the market, and will make the Company's securities more attractive to a wider audience of potential investors.

As a result of the Consolidation, the Company's currently issued and outstanding 74,563,040 Common Shares will be reduced to approximately 37,281,520 Common Shares, not taking into account any adjustments for rounding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional Common Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares. In addition, the exercise price and number of Common Shares of the Company issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options, warrants or other convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation.

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation does not require approval of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company is not changing its name or its stock trading symbol in connection with the Consolidation. A letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to registered shareholders holding physical certificates representing their holdings advising them that the Consolidation has taken effect and instructing them to surrender the certificates evidencing their Common Shares for replacement certificates representing the number of Common Shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate formerly representing Common Shares will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of Common Shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The Company is also providing an update on the private placement previously announced on March 4, 2024 and updated on March 6, 2024 (the "Private Placement"). Having regard to the Consolidation, the Company confirms that the pricing of the Private Placement will take place on a post Consolidation basis and will comply with Exchange rules. The private placement will be subject to the Exchange review and acceptance and the Company will provide a further update on the Private Placement in due course.

About Infinitum Copper

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico. La Adelita is a Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history. Infinitum Copper also has an option to earn 25% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt about 90km north of Tucson, AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

