EBC Financial Group Partners with United to Beat Malaria, a Campaign of the United Nations Foundation, to Protect Vulnerable Children and Their Families from Malaria

EBC Financial Group Amplifies Malaria Eradication Efforts, Supporting Critical Health Interventions and Community Empowerment

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, EBC Financial Group (EBC) announced a new partnership with United to Beat Malaria (Beat Malaria), a campaign of the United Nations Foundation (UN Foundation), aimed at protecting those most vulnerable from malaria - a mosquito-borne disease that claims over 600,000 lives every year.



This partnership provides support for the United to Beat Malaria campaign, which works to improve access to malaria prevention and essential health services in support of the UN Foundation's goal of achieving a healthier and more equitable world. The UN Foundation brings together ideas, people, and resources to drive global progress and tackle humanity's greatest challenges. The UN Foundation initiatives have collectively protected tens of millions of children from disease, formed partnerships to provide help and hope to refugees, and mobilised communities to take action towards the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

EBC is honoured to partner with the United to Beat Malaria campaign, joining forces to impactfully end malaria. This partnership reflects EBC's dedication to corporate social responsibility and support to underprivileged children. EBC recognises the profound impact of malaria on the health and well-being of poverty-stricken regions, and the subsequent economic repercussions, particularly in exacerbating the disparity between developed and underprivileged regions. Malaria disproportionately impacts young children: over 75% of all malaria deaths are children under 5. A child dies nearly every minute from this preventable and treatable disease.



"Being invited to United to Beat Malaria's 2024 Leadership Summit and witnessing the advocacy in action was not only a tremendous privilege but also an enlightening experience for me," said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, the British entity of EBC. "Seeing firsthand the impact that EBC Group can have by actively engaging with organisations like United to Beat Malaria reaffirms our commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve."

"Our partnership with EBC Group is built on a shared commitment to protect the world's most vulnerable children and families from this deadly yet preventable disease," said Margaret McDonnell, Beat Malaria's Executive Director. "EBC's support will enable our campaign to reach at-risk communities and deliver life-saving interventions in malaria endemic countries as to save and improve lives."

Today, malaria is a disease of poverty and health inequity. It's transmitted to people through the bites of Anopheles mosquitoes, which carry the life-threatening disease caused by the blood parasite Plasmodium. The tools to prevent, diagnose, and treat malaria are highly cost-effective; but millions around the world lack access to these life-saving interventions. Half the world's population remains at-risk of malaria, with over 240 million cases annually. Malaria is most prevalent in Africa, which carries 94% of all cases globally, and disproportionately impacts young children, pregnant women, displaced populations, and remote communities with limited access to healthcare.

The world has already made remarkable progress against this ancient disease, cutting the malaria mortality rate by approximately half. With continued funding, partnership, and political will, we can be the generation that ends malaria for good.

In addition to financial support, EBC also seeks to educate its employees about malaria and encourage them to get involved. Last month, Samuel Hertz, APAC Director of Operations at EBC Financial Group, alongside David Barrett, joined over 100 malaria advocates, experts, and leaders at United to Beat Malaria's annual Leadership Summit in Washington DC. The 3-day event was a platform for learning, networking, and advocating for global leadership, emphasising the collective action needed to tackle this critical public health challenge. Also, EBC employees will participate in the upcoming Move Against Malaria 5K (April 25-May 5), a remote 5K run held worldwide to raise funds and awareness for malaria.

Samuel Hertz stated, "We, as a company, are committed to aiding children worldwide, recognising malaria as one of the most significant threats to their lives. At the summit, we gained insight into the progress made toward eradicating malaria globally. However, this endeavour requires extensive support from diverse partners, which is why we are thrilled to join this coalition. Although the journey ahead may be challenging and prolonged, we understand that meaningful change takes time and effort. As a global company, EBC acknowledges its responsibility to contribute to a better world."

Looking ahead, EBC plans to forge deeper collaborations with UN-related charitable organisations and global partners to bolster health systems worldwide. Through these efforts and its commitment to corporate social responsibility, EBC aims to raise awareness about health disparities and promote inclusivity on a global scale.

For more information, visit ebc.com and beatmalaria.org.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and more, EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the highest levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

https://www.ebc.com/

About UN Foundation's United to Beat Malaria

The UN Foundation is an independent charitable organization created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity's greatest challenges, build initiatives across sectors to solve problems at scale, and drive global progress. Learn more at www.unfoundation.org.

The UN Foundation's United to Beat Malaria campaign brings together key and diverse partners and supporters to take urgent action to end malaria and create a healthier, more equitable world. Since 2006, United to Beat Malaria has worked to equip and mobilize citizens across the U.S. and around the world to raise awareness, funds and voices. The campaign works with partners in endemic countries to channel life-saving resources to protect the most marginalized and vulnerable populations. By championing increased leadership, political will and resources from the U.S. and beyond, as well as more holistic, innovative tools and strategies, we can be the generation that ends malaria once and for all. Learn more at www.beatmalaria.org.

Media Contact:

Douglas Chew

douglas.chew@ebc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4954a4a7-5362-451d-88da-ef3cc1ab5b04

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5741193-fffb-4147-a9d6-51403f5f9e93

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13f60edc-4134-4f15-a319-5302af3e23d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da6c1305-3c63-41d5-9d51-e90ba5383017