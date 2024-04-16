Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, and Letenda, Montreal-based zero-emission bus manufacturer, announces that Letenda's innovative Electrip zero-emission buses will be equipped with Forsee Power battery systems. Forsee Power will provide its ZEN PLUS high-energy battery systems to be installed on the vehicles specially designed for electric propulsion.

Electrip by Letenda is presented at the occasion of the Ontario Transportation Expo in Canada from the 15th to the 17th of April.

Letenda and Forsee Power speed up sustainable, zero emission urban transportation

Designed in the Province of Quebec, Canada, the Letenda 30-foot (9 meters) Electrip model is optimized to withstand the rigors of North American winters. Its innovative design makes it a zero-emission 100%-electric vehicle that is safe, reliable, and highly accessible, marking a significant advancement in the field of eco-friendly public transportation.

Letenda has chosen to equip its electric buses with the ZEN PLUS battery system, an advanced energy storage solution developed by Forsee Power. The system as applied to the Electrip consists of four ZEN 82 PLUS packs, providing a usable energy capacity of 308 kWh that allows up to 300 km (186 miles) of range. Forsee Power's lightweight batteries combine with the designed-for-electric characteristics of the Electrip for an incredibly efficient vehicle.

A pioneer in the sector, Forsee Power stands out as the first non-Chinese battery manufacturer in the bus market, having equipped over 3,000 electric buses and collaborating with a dozen bus manufactures worldwide. Many of these leading manufacturers have already integrated the ZEN PLUS solution, specifically designed for 100% electric heavy vehicles, demonstrating its effectiveness and reliability.

This strategic partnership between Letenda and Forsee Power illustrates their joint commitment to a greener future and represents a step further towards a world where public transport is ecological, efficient, and tailored to today's needs.

ZEN PLUS achieves R100-3 certification and is Buy America compliant

The ZEN PLUS battery system has achieved the latest R100-3 certification and is fully compliant with Buy America requirements. This significant development positions the ZEN PLUS as a top choice for the North American electrification process.

The ZEN PLUS system distinguishes itself with a high-performance liquid thermal management system designed to operate efficiently across all climatic zones, even the most extreme. This ensures optimal performance and longevity, regardless of environmental conditions. Furthermore, the use of NMC lithium-ion cells allows the ZEN PLUS to offer a remarkable lifecycle of up to 5,000 charging cycles, significantly enhancing its total cost of ownership (TCO) and making it an ultra-competitive option in the market.

With an industrial facility located in Columbus, Ohio, Forsee Power is strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of the North American market. This site not only underscores the Group's commitment to local manufacturing but also ensures that the ZEN PLUS battery systems meet the stringent Buy America compliance standards, further strengthening Forsee Power's foothold as a key player in the vehicle electrification arena.

"Forsee Power and Letenda share a common vision of sustainable, emissions-free transport. We are pleased that our rapid deployment of our U.S. facility has allowed Letenda to count on us for reliable support of their highly innovative entry into the market" explains Jay Deis, Vice President North America at Forsee Power.

About Letenda

Letenda is a Québec-based zero-emission bus manufacturer founded in 2016 and propelled by its values of sustainability, innovation and collaborative spirit. Letenda works with all industry stakeholders to build a sustainable business and a product that is tailored to the needs of operators and passengers. Letenda's Electrip bus innovates through its superior accessibility for transit, paratransit, shuttle and on-demand applications. Its unique geometry is specially developed for electric propulsion and its heavy-duty manufacturing concept is inspired by the aeronautics industry. For more information on Letenda: www.letenda com @Letenda

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 3,000 buses and 135,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 850 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

