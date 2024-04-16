dsm-firmenich completes on-market repurchase of 500,000 shares to cover share plans

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich today announces that it has repurchased 500,000 ordinary shares in the period from April 8, 2024 up to and including April 12, 2024 at an average price of €103.29. This is in accordance with the on-market share repurchase program announced on April 8, 2024, covering commitments under the Group's share-based compensation plans. This repurchase concludes the program to repurchase 500,000 shares for a total consideration of €51.6 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details On-Market Share Repurchase Program announced April 8, 2024'.

As announced on April 8, 2024, the on-market share repurchase program is followed by a repurchase of 1,000,000 shares by means of an equity forward transaction. The forward transaction is expected to be entered into in April 2024, and dsm-firmenich expects to take delivery of the shares in 2025.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

