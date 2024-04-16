IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at Redeye Investor Forum

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, April 16, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at Redeye Investor Forum on April 18.

At Redeye Investor Forum, the company will be presented by Viktor Siewertz, CFO at IRLAB, who will give a 12-minute presentation of the company followed by an 8-minute Q&A at 18.45. The event is held at Pigalle, Södra Hamngatan 2A, Gothenburg. The event is live streamed and can be viewed afterwards on the event website.

The presentation can be followed live on the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/972690/investor-forum-goteborg-10

For more information

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL757 (financially supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation), IRL942, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

