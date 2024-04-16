Already 2024 is shaping up to be another record year for solar installations. In Europe, projects are getting bigger as increasing difficulty with obtaining a grid connection makes smaller systems unviable. pv magazine recently caught up with Bernhard Suchland, CEO of Germany/Bulgaria based project services provider Sunotec, for a look a closer look at this and other trends in the large-scale PV segment. Rapidly falling module prices have been a defining trend for the PV industry over the past year - how do you see the current market situation, and what have the new low prices meant for Sunotec's ...

