SSI Schaefer & Noatum Logistics: Success of the Largest Mobile Racking System Installation for Cold Rooms in the UAE

Partnership has leveraged SSI Schaefer's mobile pallet racks to increase storage capacity by 90%, and expanded on earlier collaboration to provide critical vaccine infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI Schaefer, a global leader in warehouse automation and cold-chain storage solutions, is announcing the results of its partnership with Noatum Logistics Middle East, an integrated regional end-to-end logistics services arm of Noatum, an AD Ports Group company which leads the Group's Logistics Cluster.

By leveraging SSI Schaefer's mobile pallet racking system that increases storage capacity by over 90%, the partnership created the largest mobile racking system installation for deep-freeze cold rooms in the UAE, which is part of AD Ports Group's KLP21 warehousing hub, located at Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). In addition to boosting cooling efficiency and storage density, the system also succeeded in enhancing warehouse safety through its multiple failsafe mechanisms and cutting-edge programmable logic controller (PLC) to enable customised and automated control. With the increasing demand for pre-built, state-of-the-art cold room storage facilities in KEZAD, the partnership fulfills a key need for new clients, while accelerating business growth in the region and beyond.

Cosmin Sebastian Ilie, Head of Business Unit Product & Equipment APAC MEA, SSI Schaefer, said: "We are honored to have partnered with AD Ports Group and subsequently with Noatum Logistics Middle East on these transformative projects. Demonstrating our core values of being Customer Committed and Long-Term Oriented, this collaboration is driving innovation and excellence in the logistics industry, enabling our partner to provide state-of-the-art storage solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. We look forward to continuing our journey of success to grow and thrive in the region together."

Daniel Berasategui, Managing Director, Noatum Logistics Middle East & CEO of Noatum Project Cargo, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: "Our partnership with SSI Schaefer has been important in helping develop our capabilities as a regional logistics hub serving a multitude of industry sectors ranging from healthcare to FMCG. As we combine the strength of AD Ports Group's capabilities with Noatum's highly integrated logistics services and global networks, we will continue working with partners like SSI Schaefer to provide us with market-leading capabilities that earn our customers' trust to handle their entire value chain - from manufacture to end user."

An initial collaboration to deliver crucial pandemic-era vaccine logistics infrastructure

The fruitful partnership between AD Ports Group and SSI Schaefer dates back several years. AD Ports Group initially partnered with SSI Schaefer to advance its progress toward becoming the largest cold-chain storage distribution centre for health and medical supply chains. SSI Schaefer designed and installed a VNA (Very Narrow Aisle Pallet Racking) storage solution to optimise the Group's state-of-the-art deep-freeze storage capacity that played a crucial role in storing and distributing over 260 million vaccine doses to over 65 countries worldwide as part of the HOPE Consortium - an Abu Dhabi-led public-private partnership designed to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turning to SSI Schaefer to optimise its cold-chain warehousing space and capacity for pharmaceutical distribution, AD Ports Group's Logistics Cluster opted for Interlock 600 VNA wire-guided pallet racking for dry, deep-freeze warehouses, covering a vast +8,000 square meters and providing 14,000 pallet positions. Equipped with deep-freeze solutions and advanced digital dashboards for precise environmental control, the solution enabled storing vaccines and pharmaceuticals within a set temperature range, even as low as -25° C.

Company Profile SSI Schaefer Group

The SSI Schaefer Group is a leading global solution provider for all areas of intralogistics. With innovative technologies and software, the company empowers small to medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their storage, picking, and transport processes -- offering complete solutions spanning fully automated warehouses with tailored service and maintenance packages, to robotics and automated guided vehicles, to manual and semi-automatic systems such as workstations, racks, and containers.

For further information, please visit the company's newly updated website: https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-asia/

About Noatum

Noatum, part of AD Ports Group, is a leading multinational group specialising in transport, comprehensive logistics and port operations services.

Its work is divided into three main business areas: Noatum Maritime, focusing on providing maritime services; Noatum Logistics, a comprehensive logistics operator; and Noatum Terminals, our port operations division.

Our cross-sectoral approach to our services in these three areas means we can offer comprehensive solutions, with a high degree of specialisation and innovation.

With a presence in 31 countries across all major global markets and trade lanes, Noatum handles more than 15,450 port calls every year, moves over 14.7 million tons of bulk and general cargo, and transports more than 1.6 million vehicles. It also handles more than 150,000 containers at terminals and depots, and its volume of transported containers amounts to more than 560,000 TEUs.

Noatum was acquired by AD Ports Group to lead the Group's Logistics Cluster in 2023.

For more information, please contact: media@noatum.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ssi-schaefer--noatum-logistics-success-of-the-largest-mobile-racking-system-installation-for-cold-rooms-in-the-uae-302108225.html