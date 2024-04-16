Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Closing of Share for Debt Settlement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SHARE FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC - (16 April 2024) Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (AQSE: MYIG) (FSE: 0NFA) (OTC: MYCOF) (the "Company" or "Mydecine") announces that, further to the announcement on 9 April 2024, it has closed the debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") to fully settle outstanding debts owed to two creditors (the "Creditors") for corporate back-office services rendered and an unpaid loan.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,628,208 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.017 per Share, based on a 20-day VWAP (the "Share Settlement"). The Share Settlement settles for a total of $ 61,679.53 in debts owed to the Creditors, which is a full settlement for the total amount of bona fide debts owed to the Creditors.

The Company relied on the "Employee, Executive Officer, Director and Consultant" exemption contained in section 2.24 (the "Exemption") of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, to issue the Shares to the Creditors.

An application will be made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("Aquis") for the 3,628,208 new Shares to be admitted to trading. Admission is expected to take place, and dealings on Aquis in the Shares are expected to commence, at 08:00 on or around 19 April 2024.

Following Admission, the Company will have 61,755,385 Ordinary Shares in issue. Since the Company currently holds no shares in treasury, the total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 61,755,385. These figures may therefore be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaContact

pr@mydecineinc.com

Investor Relations

investorrelations@mydecineinc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer contact@mydecineinc.com

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Novum Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

David Coffman/ George Duxberry

For further information about Mydecine, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/ or visit the Company's website at https://www.mydecine.com/ .

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with world-class scientific and regulatory expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing informationaboutmanagement'sexpectationsandplansrelatingtothefuture.Alloftheforward-lookinginformationmade inthisnewsreleaseisqualifiedbythecautionarystatementsbelowandthosemadeinourotherfilingswiththesecurities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates,""continue,""estimate,""believe"orvariationsofsuchwordsandphrasesorstatementsthatcertainactions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statementsofhistoricalfact,maybeconsideredtobeorincludeforward-lookinginformation.Thisnewsreleasecontains forward-lookinginformationregarding theDebt Settlement.Readersarecautionedthat theseforward-lookingstatementsare neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that maycausefutureresultsto differ materially from those expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factorsthatcouldcauseactualresultstodiffermateriallyfromthosecontainedinforward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise anyforward-looking information, whetheras a result of new information, futureevents orotherwise, otherthan as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Thisnewsreleaseshallnotconstituteanoffertosell orthesolicitationofanoffertobuynorshalltherebe any saleofthesecuritiesinanyStateinwhichsuchoffer,solicitationorsalewouldbeunlawful.Thesecuritiesbeing offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registrationrequirementsoftheUnitedStatesSecuritiesActof1933,asamended,andapplicablestatesecurities laws.