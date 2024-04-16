KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 8 April 2024 and 12 April 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 08-04-2024 70 000 € 4 892 092 € 69.89 € 69.40 € 70.00 09-04-2024 72 000 € 4 997 455 € 69.41 € 69.20 € 70.00 10-04-2024 73 000 € 5 030 503 € 68.91 € 68.34 € 69.66 11-04-2024 74 000 € 5 088 173 € 68.76 € 68.00 € 69.16 12-04-2024 72 000 € 4 965 911 € 68.97 € 68.50 € 69.98

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 14 485 378 on 12 April 2024, for a total consideration of € 858 460 822.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

